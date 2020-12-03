MM Hill temple authority seeks donation

MM Hill temple authority seeks donation for silver chariot

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Chamarajanagar,
  • Dec 03 2020, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 22:40 ist
The chariot that would be covered with silver mask, at M M Hill. DH PHOTO

The Male Mahadeshwara Hill Temple Development Authority has made all arrangements for building a silver chariot to the presiding deity, at the popular pilgrim centre in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district.

As there is a need for 450 kg of silver for creating a mask (kavacha) for the chariot, the authority secretary Jayavibhavaswamy, in a press release, has requested the donors and devotees to donate cash or silver for the purpose.

"The devotees can either buy a solid bar of silver or donate silver articles in their possession to the temple and get a receipt for it. Those willing to donate money online can login into website mmhillstemple.com and get online receipt.

The devotees are requested to donate silver and money only to the temple authorities at the pilgrim shrine and at the above mentioned website. They should not entertain people collecting money on the pretext of silver chariot, the authorities clarified.

Those willing to donate are requested to do it before December 31, the release said. The estimated cost for the silver mask for the chariot is said to be around Rs 24 lakh.

