MM Hills: No darshan for Tamil Nadu devotees

Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple will be open for public from June 8, but the district administration and MM Hill Development Authority have decided not to allow devotees from Tamil Nadu.

As the government has decided to open the temples and religious institutions across the state, MM Hill temple will open its doors, but with certain conditions.

The preliminary meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, has taken a few decisions in this regard, as a precautionary measure. As the positive cases are on the rise in Tamil Nadu, devotees from TN will not get an opportunity to visit the hill shrine. They will be restricted on Tamil Nadu borders.

The DC directed the officials concerned to follow all precautionary measures listed by the government to combat the spread of the virus. Only those wearing masks will be allowed to enter the temple. It is mandatory to maintain physical distance and use sanitiser before having darshan of the deity. Besides, those above 60 years and below 10 years are not allowed. There is no entry for those suffering from cold, fever and cough.

The authority has decided not to hold any utsavas or fairs until further directions from the government. No special tickets will be issued for morning abhishekas, to prevent crowding. Thirtha and Naivedya will be stopped. However, sales of prasadas will continue. As devotees would use sanitisers, they are not allowed to touch arathi. They have to offer obeisance from a distance.

It has been decided not to resume dasoha (free food) for devotees, as it will be difficult to maintain social distancing.

The shops atop the hills have been given permission to commence business, but they should ensure maintaining distance. Hotels would provide parcel food. The conditions would be relaxed in phases, following the government guidelines, the officials said.