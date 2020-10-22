MMC&RI to test 2.5k Covid samples per day

Even as the district administration and the Health department are making all efforts to collect more samples and are trying to increase the number of Covid-19 tests to contain the spread of the infection, city-based Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) is equipped with more facilities to test more samples.

From next week, the institution will have a capacity to conduct test of 2,500 samples a day, against 1,000 samples now. The institution has been conducting tests at its Microbiology lab since the outbreak of Covid. “We are prepared with the equipment, technician and staff to increase the number of tests,” said Dr B Amrutha Kumari, Nodal Officer, Microbiology Lab.

The lab works round the clock. It takes eight hours to conduct a test of a sample from the time it reaches the lab. The technicians and staff members work on shifts since the outbreak of Covid. According to the authorities, more number of tests will assist early detection and treatment, which will boost the fight against the coronavirus.

Until October 20, MMC&RI has conducted tests of one lakh samples. Out of them, 9,295 samples tested positive. While 8,926 samples of Mysuru district tested positive, 369 samples were from other districts. The microbiology laboratory has received a total of 1,00,613 samples until October 20. Among them, 89,589 samples are from Mysuru district and 11,024 from other districts, according to Dean and Director of MMC & RI Dr C P Nanjaraj.

According to the dean, a total of 2,54,587 samples were collected in the district until October 20. The remaining samples were tested at private labs and also in Bengaluru. Initially, samples from Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and other districts were tested in Mysuru.