Mobile meat sales unit launched in Tumakuru

MLA G B Jyotiganesh launched a mobile meat sales unit commissioned by the Animal Husbandry Department and Sheep and Wool Development Board, at Hanumanthanagar in the city on Tuesday.

The motive behind the move is to deliver quality meat to the doorsteps of customers at a reasonable price. "Doctors have indicated that protein is required to gain immunity against Coronavirus. Hence the mobile unit," the MLA said.

Mahanagara Palike Mayor Farida Begum said that the mobile unit would go to people's doorsteps on call. "This will reduce the number of people coming out and exposing themselves to the infection," she observed.

Animal Husbandry Deputy Director K G Nandish said that each kilogram of meat is priced at Rs 650. For details call: 8147651991.