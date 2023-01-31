Mobile vet clinics bring services at dairy farmers' doorsteps

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan announced on Tuesday that 68 'Pashu Sanjeevini' mobile veterinary clinics were now operational.

They will provide veterinary services at the doorsteps of the dairy farmers.

He was speaking after inaugurating the mobile veterinary clinics in the city.

While Kalaburagi got 13 vehicles, Raichur got 11, whereas Koppal and Vijayanagar received 10 vehicles each. The districts of Bidar, Yadgir and Ballari were given eight vehicles each.

Each 'Pashu Sanjeevini' vehicle houses a veterinarian, a veterinary assistant and a driver.

The minister said 15 mobile veterinary clinics had been pressed into service on a pilot basis.

Based on their success, another 275 such vehicles have been introduced by the union government, Chavan said.

The Centre and state are sharing the cost of the project in the ratio of 60:40.

The minister said that the state had started a cattle helpline for the first time in the country.

A total of 2,500 cases had been registered in the state so far, under the anti-cow slaughter law, Chavan said.