Modi, 15K others to participate in Mysuru Yoga Day event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 15,000 enthusiasts will perform yoga in front of the Amba Vilas Palace in Mysuru on World Yoga Day on June 21.

At a meeting to review preparations, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai directed the Mysuru district administration to select all participants by June 13.

People from all strata of society should be selected for the event as directed by the prime minister's office, the CM said.

For the event, 14 committees are formed, with the district incharge minister heading the core committee, for the efficient management of the event.

An exhibition is also organised by the Ministry of Ayush as part of the event.

As part of the 75th anniversary celebration of India's independence, Yoga Day events will be organised at 75 venues of historical significance in the country.

It will be held at five venues - Mysuru, Halebid, Hampi, Pattadkal and Vijayapura - in the state.

While Modi will take part in Mysuru, union ministers Shobha Karandlaje, Pralhad Joshi, Rajeev Chandrashekar and Bhagwanth Khuba will participate in the events at Halebid, Hampi, Pattadkal and Vijayapura, respectively, the CM said.

Similarly, events will be held in 75 sites of historical import in the state, he added.