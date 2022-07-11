Mohan Bhagwat visits Madara Gurupeeta in Chitradurga

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat visited Madara Channaiah Gurupeeta on Monday evening and stayed there.

Pontiff Basavamurthy Madara Channaiah gave a rousing welcome to Bhagwat.

Addressing the RSS workers present on the mutt premises, he said he met Madara Channaiah Swamiji many times in the past.

“I was scheduled to the mutt earlier. But due to the Covid pandemic, I could not come. At last, I am here,” he said.

RSS leader N Thippeswamy said Bhagwat will take part in a meeting to be attended by seers of various mutts of the region on Tuesday.

RSS Sahasarkarvahak Mukund, Union Minister A Narayanaswamy, Water Resources Minister Govind M Karjol, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Transport Minister B Sriramulu, MLAs G H Thippareddy, M Chandrappa, N Linganna, Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M Shivanna, former minister Ramesh Jigajinagi were present on the occasion.