Molakalmuru RFO dies of suspected insect bite

The range forest officer (RFO-Social Forestry) of Molakalmuru taluk died of a suspected insect bite at his residence in the town on Wednesday night.

Deceased Prakash (34), a 2014 batch officer, was transferred to Molakalmuru only last year. He is survived by his parents, wife Ramita and a three-year-old daughter Trisha.

According to family sources, Prakash returned home on Wednesday night from Hireadavi where he was bitten by an unidentified insect. He complained of uneasiness and a while later his health deteriorated and was rushed to the taluk hospital. The doctors at the government hospital declared him brought dead.