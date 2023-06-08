Molakalmuru RFO dies of suspected insect bite

Molakalmuru RFO dies of suspected insect bite

Deceased Prakash (34), a 2014 batch officer, was transferred to Molakalmuru only last year

DHNS
DHNS, Molakalmuru (Chitradurga district),
  • Jun 08 2023, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 08:19 ist
A file photo of RFO Prakash with his wife Ramita and daughter Trisha. Credit: Special Arrangement

The range forest officer (RFO-Social Forestry) of Molakalmuru taluk died of a suspected insect bite at his residence in the town on Wednesday night.

Deceased Prakash (34), a 2014 batch officer, was transferred to Molakalmuru only last year. He is survived by his parents, wife Ramita and a three-year-old daughter Trisha.

According to family sources, Prakash returned home on Wednesday night from Hireadavi where he was bitten by an unidentified insect. He complained of uneasiness and a while later his health deteriorated and was rushed to the taluk hospital. The doctors at the government hospital declared him brought dead.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Molakalmuru
Chitradurga

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

 