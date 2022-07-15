'Money to Kerur victims’ kin was not compensation'

Money to Kerur victims’ kin was not compensation: Siddaramaiah

The former chief minister had tried to console the families and handed them Rs 50,000 each, which they refused

Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli
Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli, DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • Jul 15 2022, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 18:18 ist

Former chief minister, and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah said he gave money on humanitarian grounds to families of those injured in Kerur violence.

On Friday, a family member of one of the four injured threw at Siddaramaiah’s vehicle, the Rs 2 lakh he had given to them. The families of those injured were angry that no leader had visited them even after days had passed since the violent clashes in Kerur.

The former chief minister had tried to console the families and handed them Rs 50,000 each, which they refused. A woman threw the money at his vehicle screaming they didn't need money.

“We do not need money, we need justice. Miscreants who disturb peace and cause violence should be punished. Peace should prevail in the society,” said the woman.

The families of the injured said that the minister who came only met a few. Former minister H Y Meti and others did not meet the family members of the injured, they added.

Siddaramaiah, although had the money practically thrown back in his face, said it was not a compensation, but a helping hand for those in trouble. Money was sent back to them, he said.

“Money given to the family of the deceased do not bring back the lives, but it is given to respond to the woes of the aggrieved,” he added.

On July 6, clashes broke out in Kerur, under Badami taluk—about 25 km from here—in which four people were grievously injured, including two brothers, over accusations of eve teasing, and harassment of women. After the clashes, the taluk administration banned large gatherings, while schools and colleges were closed. The police arrested at least 20 people in connection with the violence.

