Monkeys poisoned, thrown on road

In an inhuman incident, miscreants poisoned monkeys and threw them on the road leading to Baradi Kambala.

On hearing the news, forest officials rushed to the spot where six out of 12 monkeys had died. Dr Yashaswi from Pilikula rushed to the spot and provided treatment to the monkeys battling for life. Three monkeys recovered quickly and were left in the forest. The carcasses of the six dead monkeys were buried in the forest department premises.

Locals said miscreants arrived in a Maruti Omni vehicle and sped away after throwing the monkeys. The forest officials have decided to register a suo motu case against the miscreants.