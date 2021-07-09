Monsoon gathers steam; coastal dists, Malnad on red alert

With southwest monsoon gaining steam, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put coastal districts and Malnad region on red alert from July 11 to 13.

Seven districts - Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru - are very likely to record heavy rainfall for three days starting Sunday. The coastal districts are likely to receive heavy showers on Saturday too. With wind speeds touching 60 kmph, fishermen are warned not to venture into rough sea, the weather department said.

Also, parts of north and south Karnataka is expected to witness heavy showers, coupled with thunder and lightning, for next four days, the IMD release said.

After a brief dry spell, monsoon picked up pace in Dakshina Kannada on Friday morning. Mangaluru and many parts of the district have been experiencing heavy showers since Thursday night.

The compound wall of a house was damaged following a minor landslide at Lingappayana Kadu. Five electricity poles, along with a transformer, were uprooted at Chelyaru colony in Haleyangadi, affecting the power supply in the area.

Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts also received good rainfall in the day.

Meanwhile, Raichur district continued to receive sharp spells of showers. Downpour affected normal life in Raichur city, Kavital, Manvi, Lingasugur and Hutti towns on Friday. Heavy rain flooded the busy Gunj road and Mahavir road in Raichur causing hardships to commuters.

With heavy rain forecast till July 15, a control room has been set up at Tahsildar’s Office in Raichur to address the rain-related issues.

A portion of Hutti-Mallapur road caved in following the relentless rain. A spell of heavy rain turned Manvi bus stand into a slush field.

Following a heavy rain forecast for next three to four days, the authorities may release water from Maski reservoir into Hirehalla stream anytime. The reservoir is just six-feet short of reaching its full reservoir level. The authorities have warned the villagers not to enter the downstream.

The overnight rains poured misery on Kolar and parts of the district. Horticulture crops on vast tracts of farmland have been rotting because of the wet weather. Vegetable and mango growers in the district are worst hit with ready-for-harvest crops wilting due to heavy rainfall.

