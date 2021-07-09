Monsoon picks up pace in Dakshina Kannada

After a brief lull, Monsoon picked up pace in Dakshina Kannada on Friday morning. The district has been experiencing rainfall since Thursday night and it continued on Friday morning as well.

The sky remained overcast. Paddy farmers, who were waiting for the transplanting of paddy seedlings, were relieved with rains lashing the region.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert in the coastal districts. According to the IMD warning, Dakshina Kannada district is likely to receive 64.5 mm rainfall on Friday and rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.6 mm from July 10 to 13.

Owing to the heavy rainfall warning, traditional fishermen too have decided not to venture out for fishing. Waterlogging was reported on a few roads in Mangaluru because of the ongoing works.