Monsoon woes: Minister Gundu Rao warns action against officials for laxity

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 07 2023, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 21:39 ist
Dinesh Gundu Rao. Credit: DH File Photo

Dakshina Kannada (DK) district-in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday directed all departments to work in coordination in order to minimise rain-related damages in low-lying areas and along river banks in DK district.

The officials have been instructed to ensure that people do not face any hardships due to heavy rains. All officials in the district have been ordered to be available in their district headquarters to implement measures aimed at preventing disaster.

Fishermen are also directed not to venture into fishing in the sea.

"The functioning of relief centres should be monitored. If needed more relief centres should be set up. Holidays should be declared for schools and colleges based on the situation. Necessary steps should be taken to prevent people from going near rivers and seashores, he added.

“Nodal officers should be appointed to areas identified as vulnerable to natural calamities, " he said and added that steps should be taken to ensure that toll-free numbers function properly.

