Moral policing: Two from minority community held in Shivamogga

Police nabbed two youths belonging to a minority community on charges of moral policing after they allegedly manhandled a Hindu youth for dropping a Muslim girl on his two-wheeler in the city on Saturday.

Suhail and Shoaib, residents of Tank Mohalla, were the arrested persons, while Ibrahim escaped from the spot. Muslim girl of Majjigehalli near Shivamogga asked youth of the same village to drop her at Gandhi Bazar as she was getting late to go to work. So, the youth dropped her at the same place. Noticing this, Muslim youths who were there at the spot manhandled him. Hindu youths also attempted to attack the Muslims, but police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said some miscreants have committed the crime and they have been nabbed immediately. People have been directed not to spread any rumour with regard to the incident.