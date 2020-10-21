More Congress, JD(S) leaders to join BJP, says Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that more leaders from Congress and JD(S) were knocking on BJP doors. Many prominent leaders from these parties will join the BJP in the coming days, he said.

He was speaking at an event where the saffron party formally inducted former Congress and JD(S) councillors from Rajarajeshwarinagar. This included Manjula Narayanaswamy, who had protested against Munirathna inside the BBMP council in 2017.

Kateel exuded confidence of the saffron party's prospects in the upcoming byelections for two Assembly constituencies, saying that there were no direct competitors for the BJP in both the constituencies. "In Congress, there is a contest between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar themselves," he quipped. While KPCC president Shivakumar was plotting to defeat Sira Congress candidate T B Jayachandra, opposition leader Siddaramaiah was working for the defeat of Kusuma in RR Nagar, he said.

Congress and JD(S) leaders who wanted to join the party were tired of the divisive policies of Siddaramaiah, goonda mentality of Shivakumar and family politics of JD(S).