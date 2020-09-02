More debt on the cards for Yediyurappa government

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has vowed in public that he would borrow in order to fund development works, and the government seems headed towards more debt in the midst of a financial crisis.

In order to meet the GST compensation shortfall, the state government has picked an option that requires borrowing Rs 11,324 crore. Also, the government will be able to borrow an additional 1% of its GSDP, which translates into Rs 18,036 crore.

Karnataka’s total liabilities for 2020-21 fiscal is estimated to be Rs 3.68 lakh crore. This includes Rs 52,918 crore that Yediyurappa said in his budget speech will be borrowed. Now, the government will look to borrowing an additional Rs 29,360 crore.