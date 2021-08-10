More explosives found at Bebi Betta

More explosives found at Bebi Betta

92 gelatin sticks and other explosives on survey number 24 at Bannangadi village were recovered

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Pandavapura ,
  • Aug 10 2021, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 14:19 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) concluded its three-day search operation at the mining region of Bebi Betta in Pandavapura taluk on Sunday. The squad found several explosives during their search.

Close on the heels of this, a shepherd spotted some more explosives in the region on Monday.

They immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and found 92 gelatin sticks and other explosives on survey number 24 at Bannangadi village. The BDDS team, along with Mines and Geology Department, rushed to the spot and took the explosives into their custody.

The BDDS conducted a thorough search at the quarries and crushing units at Chinakurali, Honaganahalli, Ragimuddahalli and surrounding areas in the region from August 6 to 8. While the squad recovered explosives on the first day, not much were found on the next two days. Hence, the squad from Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan returned on Sunday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
explosives
Gelatin Sticks

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

DH Toon | Vandana rewarded for past & future struggles?

DH Toon | Vandana rewarded for past & future struggles?

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

 