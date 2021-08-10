More explosives found at Bebi Betta

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) concluded its three-day search operation at the mining region of Bebi Betta in Pandavapura taluk on Sunday. The squad found several explosives during their search.

Close on the heels of this, a shepherd spotted some more explosives in the region on Monday.

They immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and found 92 gelatin sticks and other explosives on survey number 24 at Bannangadi village. The BDDS team, along with Mines and Geology Department, rushed to the spot and took the explosives into their custody.

The BDDS conducted a thorough search at the quarries and crushing units at Chinakurali, Honaganahalli, Ragimuddahalli and surrounding areas in the region from August 6 to 8. While the squad recovered explosives on the first day, not much were found on the next two days. Hence, the squad from Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan returned on Sunday.