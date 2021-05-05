More labs to test Covid samples, says Minister Somashekar

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Wednesday said that necessary steps will be taken to increase the number of labs to speed up Covid-19 test.

In a meeting organised to review the measures taken to contain the spread of Covd-19, the minister said, "As there is a surge in the number of Covid cases, it has been decided to establish more laboratories to furnish the test reports without much delay."

At present, it takes three to five days to get the test report from the day of sample collection. The district has a total of 77 labs and additional labs will be established soon. Earlier, the district was reporting 150 to 200 cases per day but, now, the numbers have increased to thousands, he said.

The minister also said that the people are under fear and think that all the patients need oxygen supply. The authorities have been supplying Remdesivir to the private hospitals. Several measures have been taken to ensure that the medicine is being used effectively without irregularities, he said.

Somashekar directed the officials to ensure that the government guidelines to contain the spread of pandemic will be followed without fail. He also said that the people at market places are not following the norms and maintaining social distance.

The minister also said that a task force committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of respective MLAs in the district.

When asked about the allegation against the district administration in connection with shortage of oxygen in Chamarajanagar which resulted in several deaths, the minister said that the government has formed a committee to conduct a probe and action will be taken as per the committee's report.

MP Pratap Simha, MLA L Nagendra, Mysuru Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute Dean Dr Nanjaraj and others were present in the meeting.