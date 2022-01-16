More students contract Covid in Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mysuru districts

The number of students of schools and colleges in Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Mysuru districts testing positive for Covid-19 went up further on Sunday.

About 17 students of St Thomas Convent School at Shirali in Bhatkal taluk in Uttara Kannada district tested positive. As a student had contracted the virus, 600 students and 45 staff were tested. The 17 reports on Sunday were positive for the virus.

“A proposal will be submitted to the deputy commissioner requesting permission to shut the school for seven days,” assistant commissioner Mamatha Devi told DH.

In Sirsi, 16 students of MES Chaitanya PU College, 5 students of the MES PU College and 6 students of the Commerce College contracted the virus.

In Belagavi district, 47 students and three staff of Kittur Rani Channamma residential sainik school for girls tested positive. The number of cases, including 13 staff and students, went up to 194.

It is alleged that the construction works on the campus continued despite an increasing number of cases.

A total of 142 children tested positive in Mysuru district, including 92 children in Mysuru city and 29 from T Narasipur taluk.

