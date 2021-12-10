More students test positive for Covid in Mangaluru, NR Pura

One more containment zone has been declared in Dakshina Kannada district with a nursing college reporting 10 Covid-19 cases.

On Thursday, two tested positive and on Friday, eight tested positive in the college.

Arrangements have been made to collect swab samples in the college by the health department. Classes have been suspended for seven days, said Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Ashok. All the students, who tested positive, have been isolated at their institution and the health department is monitoring the situation, he added.

Earlier, a paramedical college in the city was declared a containment zone on December 6 after nine students were tested positive.

Tally up in school

Meanwhile, A total of 10 students and a teacher of Jeevan Jyothi School in N R Pura in Chikkamagaluru district have been tested positive for Covid-19.

The school has been sealed. "A student of the school was infected with Covid-19 three days ago. The health department later collected 470 swab samples of the teachers, staff and students of the school. Among them, virus infection has been confirmed in 10 students and a teacher," district surveillance officer Dr H K Manjunath told DH.

All the infected are asymptomatic and are in home isolation. All are undergoing treatment, he said.