More than 50 people booked for group clash in Mysuru, Koppal

More than 50 people were booked in connection with separate two group clashes in Mysuru and Koppal districts on Tuesday.

Tension prevailed for a while in Bopanahalli of H D Kote taluk in Mysuru district following clashes between members of two communities over a trivial issue. The police have booked 20 people under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the clash.

Enmity ensued between the two groups over allowing SC people into Maramma temple in the village. When the SC people demanded they be allowed into the temple, it was opposed by the other group. Thus, the Tahsildar held a meeting between the communities last week and directed to celebrate the festival together or stop the festival.

Thirty-four people were arrested following group clash between two communities over “Kama dahana” (a ritual observed before Holi day) late on Monday night in Guladahalli village of Koppal district.

Superintendent of Police G Sangeetha said that two groups came to blows over a trivial issue over celebrating festival. Police forces were deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.