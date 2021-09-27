More tourists visit Mangaluru by private jets

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 27 2021, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 11:11 ist
Tourists arrive in a private plane at Mangalore International Airport. Credit: Special Arrangement

With travel picking up after lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown and weakened curfew in Dakshina Kannada, the number of tourists visiting Mangaluru in their private planes is on the rise.

On the eve of World Tourism Day, Mangalore International Airport welcomed tourists from Pune in a private jet. They were welcomed by officials from the Department of Tourism at the airport.

A total of thirteen guests who arrived from Pune visited 1000 pillar Basadi in Moodbidri, Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple, Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari Temple, Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya Temple. On Monday, they will proceed to Madikeri, sources said.

Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project's Yathish Baikampady said this was not the first time that tourists had arrived in Mangaluru in a private jet. Such cases of private planes landing at the airport with tourists should be encouraged, he said.

Tourism Department deputy director Manikya said that all efforts are being made by the district administration to revive the industry along with stakeholders.

