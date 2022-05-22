Mother-daughter duo clear SSLC exam in Mangaluru

A mother-daughter duo from Tevula in Munnur village on city's outskirts successfully cleared the SSLC exams.

While daughter Kushi passed the SSLC exam with distinction. The mother Mamatha succeeded in clearing the exam. Mamatha could not complete her SSLC 21 years ago. Three years ago she made an unsuccessful attempt to pass the exam.

Having passed the examinations, Mamatha is thrilled to realise her dream of becoming an anganwadi worker. The minimum qualification to become an Anganwadi worker is SSLC examination. She has been serving as an anganwadi assistant at Kuthar Ucchil and is active member of Jai Hanuman Kreeda Mahila Sanghatane.

Mamatha decided to continue her education after she came in contact with Bhagirathi, vice principal of Hira Women’s College in Babbukatte. "Bhagirathi helped me to prepare for the exam and I stayed in her house till the exams ended. I registered as a private candidate and passed the exam,” she said.

There were celebrations as both mother and daughter duo had cleared the exam. "Mathematics was my favourite subject and I found English tough. At home, both me and my daughter studied together. While my daughter wrote the exam in English, I wrote in Kannada language. My family members also supported me,” Mamatha said.

“I wanted people around me to be educated. Hence, we few members of Jai Hanuman Kreeda Mandali have been engaged in imparting free tuition to children,” she added.