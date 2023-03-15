Mother elephant mourns death of calf in Karnataka

Mother elephant mourns death of calf in Karnataka

Even after a day, the mother elephant stood beside the body

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Mar 15 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 05:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An elephant refused to leave its newborn calf which died soon after the birth on the banks of Beguru stream on Monday.

Even after a day, the mother elephant stood beside the body. It shed tears without consuming any food.

The forest department staff and the rapid response team members tried to drive away the elephant by bursting firecrackers. However, the elephant did not yield and chased them.

During the incident, Tejas (26) sustained injuries after a fall. He has been admitted to a hospital in Sullia, Ponnampet DRFO Diwakar said.

The operation to drive the elephant to the forest has continued. 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
elephant
calf

