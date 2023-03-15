Mother elephant mourns death of calf in Karnataka

An elephant refused to leave its newborn calf which died soon after the birth on the banks of Beguru stream on Monday.
Even after a day, the mother elephant stood beside the body. It shed tears without consuming any food.
Also Read | Man escapes by a whisker in elephant attack in Kerala's Idukki
The forest department staff and the rapid response team members tried to drive away the elephant by bursting firecrackers. However, the elephant did not yield and chased them.
During the incident, Tejas (26) sustained injuries after a fall. He has been admitted to a hospital in Sullia, Ponnampet DRFO Diwakar said.
The operation to drive the elephant to the forest has continued.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
RBI Governor Das conferred Central Banker of 2023 award
The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'
Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK
Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing
Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023
Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020