Mother, son struck by lightning in Karnataka's Molakalmur

A mother and son died after they were struck by lightning when they took refuge beneath a tree to protect themselves from rains at Megalahatti village in Molakalmur taluk of the district on Wednesday evening.
Maarakka (40) and her son Venkatesh are the deceased. They were returning home with the flock of sheep from the grazing field. Following heavy rains, they took shelter under the tree. They died on the spot.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket
Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey auctioned for $9.3 mn
IISc develops gloves for rehabilitating stroke patients
MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece
Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha
Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight
Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit
DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers