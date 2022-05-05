Mother, son struck by lightning in Karnataka's Molakalmur

Mother, son die by lightning in Karnataka's Molakalmur

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Molakalmur,
  • May 05 2022, 01:53 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 01:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A mother and son died after they were struck by lightning when they took refuge beneath a tree to protect themselves from rains at Megalahatti village in Molakalmur taluk of the district on Wednesday evening. 

Maarakka (40) and her son Venkatesh are the deceased. They were returning home with the flock of sheep from the grazing field. Following heavy rains, they took shelter under the tree. They died on the spot.

