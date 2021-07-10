Moving car catches fire, man charred to death

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jul 10 2021, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 14:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A man who was driving a car was charred to death when the car caught fire accidentally, at Vasthare in Chikkamagaluru, on Friday night.

The deceased is Raghu (45). The mishap occurred when he was driving the car from Arenoor to Beekanahalli. The locals who noticed the fire tried to douse it, but their efforts went in vain. Later, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Aldur police have registered a case.

Fire
car
Karnataka
Chikkamagaluru

