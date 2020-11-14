MP criticised for his comments against Sumalatha

The followers of actor-cum-politician M H Ambareesh took severe exception to the remarks of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Mandya MP, also Ambareesh’s wife, Sumalatha.

The video of Simha commenting on Sumalatha, during the inspection of Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway widening work, had gone viral.

In the video, Simha, speaking to a person over mobile phone, says, “She will not let others to work and she will also not work. If you need any support come to me.”

Members Ambareesh Abhimanigala Sangha have warned Simha not to make loose comments either against Ambareesh or Sumalatha. “The statement shows Simha’s mindset. Being a MP, he should not make such statements. In an attempt to protect a corrupt employee, the MP has blamed Sumalatha,” they alleged.