MP inspects site for DRDO oxygen plant at K R Hospital

MP Pratap Simha on Tuesday visited the K R Hospital and inspected the spot identified by the authorities, where the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is planning to install a Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generator Plant in Mysuru.

As per the recommendations of the Union Health Ministry, the DRDO is installing a 1,000 Litre Per Minute (LPM), capacity oxygen unit on the premises of the K R Hospital. The plant costing more than Rs 1 crore will come up on a 30x40 ft dimension site near the Covid ward in the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Pratap Simha said, “The plant will generate 1,000 litres oxygen per minute and there will be no shortage of oxygen. The unit will come up at the K R Hospital, which is the lifeline for the people of Mysuru. The hospital has been accommodating 500 to 600 patients, hence it was identified for the plant.”

“The National Highway Authority of India, which has been executing the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway has been given the responsibility of installing the plant. Sridhar, who has been given the responsibility of 10-lane works, visited the spot and approved it. There is a need for a separate power line and arrangements are being made. The plant will start soon and is expected to be completed by the end of June,” the MP said.

There is a need for such mini plants at the taluk centres also. We have appealed to the Union and the state governments in this regard. The plants will come up at taluks soon, he assured.

Reacting to the lockdown extension, the MP said, “The government has the responsibility of protecting the lives and future of the people. If the lockdown continues, it will affect hundreds of people. It is the time for the farmers to get into agricultural activities and it is inevitable for them to come out for agriculture related works. Further lockdown will affect the people, who are already suffering.”

Such Pressure Swing Absorption plants are also being installed in Bengaluru, Hassan, Mangaluru, Karwar and Belagavi.

Mysuru Medical College Dean Dr C P Nanjaraj Urs and K R Hospital medical officers were present.