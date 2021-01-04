MP inspects works of MMLP

MP Pratap Simha on Monday inspected the ongoing works of Multi Modal-Logistics Park (MMLP) at Kadakola in Mysuru and said that the unit will be a boon for the industries in Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar.

The MP said, "The logistics for the industries in the region will be available easily. There is a provision to expand railway track in the coming years."

An officer said, "The cargo from Davangere and parts of North Karnataka being taken to Mangaluru port. These goods can be dropped at MMLP and it can be lifted from here."