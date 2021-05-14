MP moots five-day lockdown in Hassan dist

MP Prajwal Revanna opined that the rising number of Covid cases can be controlled only if a five-day total lockdown is enforced in Hassan district.

Speaking at an awareness programme here, on Friday, he said, "District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah, who had readily agreed for a three-day total lockdown, during a meeting recently, took a U-turn and cancelled the order, by evening, for the reasons best known to him."

"Hassan is one of the districts which are reporting thousands of positive cases every day. Home isolation in rural areas is not yielding results. Residential schools and hostels in each taluk can be converted into Covid Care Centres to check the spread. The state government has failed miserably in tackling the pandemic," he opined.

Last year, Covid positive patients, their primary and secondary contacts were immediately traced and isolated, which helped in controlling the spread and preventing deaths. But this year, the namesake lockdown is claiming several lives across the state. Around 15 people are succumbing to the infection in Hassan district every day, he said.

"The government should be well-prepared to face at least the third wave and I am ready to extend cooperation to the district administration," Prajwal said.