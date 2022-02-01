MP spreading false info on piped gas project, says Lakshmana

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M Lakshmana on Monday accused MP Pratap Simha of spreading false information to the public, in connection with the Union government’s piped gas project.

Speaking at a press conference here, Lakshmana said that the people were talking that the MP had obtained 10% commission and Simha must clarify about it. The corporators will decide whether to give permission to the project or not. ‘’Why is the MP exerting pressure on the corporators?,’’ he asked.

Lakshmana said that MLA L Nagendra, who opposed the project, had sworn in the name of Goddess Chamundeshwari claiming that he had no desire for the commission in the project. But, the MP has been accusing his own party people’s representatives. This has given rise to suspicion about the commission in the project, he said.

He said that the people would not get gas at low prices, as claimed by the MP. “The people will have to pay Rs 7,154 in advance and the agency will collect a fine of Rs 450 for disconnecting the connection, if the people fail to pay the bill and charge Rs 1,000 to give re-connection. In addition, a fine of Rs 50 per day will be collected for delay in bill payment. It takes a minimum of Rs 25,000 to get a connection,” he said.

“The MP has not disclosed all these details to the people and the people’s representatives. The intention of the project is to stop subsidies for LPG and to privatise it. Gas agency dealerships will be cancelled and the people will not be allowed to own cylinders. The government will not have control over the price and the project will have adverse effects on the poor and middle class people,” he said.

Lakshmana said that it was false information that the gas would be directly supplied to the houses from the gas production unit. The gas will be transported, in trucks, to the unit planned at Hebbal. From there, it will be supplied to the houses, through pipes, he said.

MP insults Mysuru

The MP (Simha) has insulted Mysuru by comparing himself with Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The MP has claimed that he is the person, who has contributed more to Mysuru after Wadiyar, Lakshmana said.

Congress leader Manjula Manasa was present.