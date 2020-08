MP V Srinivas Prasad, who has tested positive for Covid-19, has been admitted to Manipal Hospital, in Bengaluru, for treatment.

According to sources, Prasad was suffering from body ache from Monday evening and had a light fever. Hence, he was subject to the Covid-19 test on Tuesday morning. By afternoon, it was confirmed that he tested positive.

Prasad took precautionary measures and stayed at home all these days. But, he had attended an officials' meeting in Chamarajanagar recently.