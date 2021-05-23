MRPL neglected local candidates during recruitment: Former MLA Mohiyuddin Bava

Former MLA Mohiyuddin Bava alleged that the MRPL had not given preference to local candidates while filling up vacant posts.

"Priority was given to candidates from North India during the filling up of posts," he charged. Bava said the local candidates had been neglected during the selection of candidates. Sarojini Mahishi report emphasising appointing local candidates has been ignored," he told media persons.

He sought to know why BJP MLAs and MPs were silent on the issue. MRPL had promised to provide employment to local candidates. While recruiting 214 staff, only 13 from Karnataka were recruited. Among 13, only three are from Udupi, Karkala and Mangaluru. DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla demanded the cancellation of the recruitment process.

"A high-level probe should be ordered into the recruitment process at the MRPL. People of undivided Dakshina Kannada districts have been cheated. DYFI has been demanding 80% jobs for local residents since the beginning," Muneer said.

Following a row over the recruitment process, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs D Vedavyasa Kamath, Umanath Kotian and Dr Y Bharath Shetty held discussions with MRPL Managing Director M Venkatesh and other top officials. The MP, in a Facebook post, said that he has directed the MRPL on withholding the recruitment list.