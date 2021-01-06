MUDA authorities suspect gang behind fake document racket

Fake document racket: MUDA authorities suspect gang

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 06 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 23:10 ist
Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office in Mysuru. DH FILE PHOTO

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has unearthed a few fake documents related to MUDA sites and has appealed to the people to verify the documents before buying MUDA-related properties.

MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev suspects a gang behind the fake documents related to MUDA properties and urged the people to contact MUDA office, before buying any property. Rajeev urged the owners of vacant sites to put up contact details, to avoid fraud. 

According to him, a fake document racket came to light when a SBI bank panel advocate inspected the documents, before issuing a loan to a site at Yadavagiri.

A few people had visited the lawyer, asking for loan against a 80X100 ft measuring site at Yadavagiri. The advocate, who raised a doubt about the documents, contacted MUDA office.

Following the incident, MUDA Chairman and Commissioner B Natesh have taken measures to curb illegal activities and an FIR has been registered in the case.

The chairman also urged the officials of nationalised banks, schedule banks, cooperative banks and other financial institutions to inspect land documents thoroughly before issuing loans.

Mysuru Urban Development Authority
Mysuru
fake documents

