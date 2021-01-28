MUDA commissioner's official car confiscated

The official car of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner D B Natesh has been confiscated following the court order, on Thursday.

The court ordered to confiscate the car as MUDA failed to pay additional compensation to the farmers for acquiring their land. Two cars attached to MUDA have been seized from MUDA premises and the court authorities pasted notice on the vehicles.

MUDA had acquired 1.26 acre land of Chinnaswamy in 1997 for developing a layout. In 2010, Chinnaswamy approached the court demanding additional compensation. As per the court order, MUDA has to pay Rs 35.25 lakh to Chinnaswamy. But, the authorities of MUDA has failed to pay the amount till date.

As the vehicle was seized, the commissioner took another vehicle from the office.