Mudhol CMC president succumbs to Covid-19

Mudhol City Municipal Council (CMC) president and a national-level wrestler Siddanath (Sanju) Dadasaheb Mane (32) died due to Covid-19 related complications at a private hospital in Belagavi on Sunday.

Having elected from ward number 18 for the first time, Mane, a staunch supporter of Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, was elected to the top post at a young age.

Before entering electoral politics, Mane had made a mark in traditional wrestling. He had won Karnataka Kesari title twice and Karnataka Kanteerava once.

Siddanath Mane had lost his mother to Covid-19 just three days back. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.