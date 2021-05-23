Mudhol CMC president succumbs to Covid-19

Mudhol CMC president succumbs to Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • May 23 2021, 21:54 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 01:34 ist
Siddanath Mane. Credit: DH Photo

Mudhol City Municipal Council (CMC) president and a national-level wrestler Siddanath (Sanju) Dadasaheb Mane (32) died due to Covid-19 related complications at a private hospital in Belagavi on Sunday.

Having elected from ward number 18 for the first time, Mane, a staunch supporter of Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, was elected to the top post at a young age.

Before entering electoral politics, Mane had made a mark in traditional wrestling. He had won Karnataka Kesari title twice and Karnataka Kanteerava once.

Siddanath Mane had lost his mother to Covid-19 just three days back. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

