Mugali in Karwar to house Karnataka's first marine park

Buoyed by the success of conservation activities in forest areas, the state government has agreed to set up Karnataka’s first ‘Marine Protected Area’ (Marine PA) in Uttara Kannada district.

The State Wildlife Board headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday gave its approval to set up the first-of-its-kind park at Mugali located in the Kanara circle of the Karnataka Forest Department.

Yediyurappa had in his budget speech announced Rs 1 crore for setting up the park. Accordingly, the wildlife board gave its permission to go ahead with the project which would help in the conservation of marine ecosystem and aquatic flora and fauna.

Sources in the Karnataka Forest Department told DH that the coastal area from Karwar to Honnavar is known for several unique marine species. “The coastal stretch has the presence of 34 unique species that come under the IUCN Red List, including three sharks, two dolphins and two whales. Species like spinner dolphin, bottlenose dolphin, Bryde’s whale, spot-tail shark, whitetip shark, whitecheek shark and olive ridleys have been sighted in the region,” a member of the wildlife board revealed on Monday.

According to officials, a total of 6 km from the coast (up to the international waters) will be declared as Marine PA and there will be no restriction on fishing in the area.

Vijayanagar-era dams

The wildlife board has also approved a project submitted by the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam to renovate 19 dams built across Tungabhadra River during the Vijayanagar era. While 18 dams are located in Karnataka, one is in Andhra Pradesh.

The Nigam submitted a proposal to renovate 16 dams of which nine dams are located within the recently notified ‘Tungabhadra Otter Conservation Reserve’ (five dams in Koppal division and four in Ballari division).

“Considering that the upgrade and renovation work does not affect the forest area, the project was approved subject to certain conditions at the time of execution of work,” a senior officer explained.