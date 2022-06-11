Mulki: Arrested murder suspects try to flee, cops open fire

Police opened fire on two suspects arrested on charges of murder in Panambur police station limits after the duo attacked police personnel and tried to flee at Mulki on Saturday.

Arjun Moodushedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj were arrested for murder in Panambur police station limits. They were being taken to arrest a few more persons in the Mulki police station limits when the incident occurred, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said.

When the duo struck, CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad issued a warning and fired once in the air before firing on the legs of the two arrested. The injured cops are PSI Nagendra, head constable Santhosh Poojary and ASI David.

All the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Mukka for treatment. Kumar visited the spot of firing as well as the hospital.