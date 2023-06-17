Mullai Muhilan takes charge as DK DC

Mullai Muhilan takes charge as DK DC

Muhilan was serving as the executive director of the Centre for Smart Governance, Bengaluru.

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 17 2023, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 16:27 ist
Mullai Muhilan M P being welcomed by outgoing DC Ravi Kumar M R. Credit: Special Arrangement

Mullai Muhilan M P took charge as 132nd Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada from the outgoing DC Ravi Kumar M R, on Saturday.

A 2013 batch IAS officer Muhilan was serving as the executive director of the Centre for Smart Governance, Bengaluru. He had also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada.

Karnataka
Karnataka News

