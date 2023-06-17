Mullai Muhilan takes charge as DK DC

Mullai Muhilan M P took charge as 132nd Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada from the outgoing DC Ravi Kumar M R, on Saturday.
A 2013 batch IAS officer Muhilan was serving as the executive director of the Centre for Smart Governance, Bengaluru. He had also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada.
