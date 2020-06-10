Mumbai-Karnataka region reports more recoveries than coronavirus cases

With comparatively less number of COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka on Wednesday, the number of discharged patients from hospitals in seven districts of Mumbai-Karnataka region is more than the new cases recorded on Wednesday.

Among 120 cases reported in the State on Wednesday, 19 cases were from the Mumbai-Karnataka region, with a maximum number of 13 in Vijayapur district, all returnees from Maharashtra. Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada recorded zero cases, while this number was four in Dharwad, two in Bagalkot and one in Belagavi.

On the other hand, the number of recovered patients discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in seven districts was 25. A maximum of 10 patients were discharged in Uttara Kannada on Wednesday, while this number was six in Dharwad, four in Belagavi, three in Haveri, and one each in Bagalkot and Gadag, as per the data of the Health & Family Welfare Department.

A COVID-19 patient has breathed his last in Dharwad district, and another patient is in ICU.