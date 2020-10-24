Murder accused shot in leg, arrested

  • Oct 24 2020, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 11:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay.

In a morning operation, the police arrested a murder accused by opening fire at him when he tried to escape after assaulting a police officer at Gundya on Saturday.

The arrested Khalil of Kalladka had allegedly murdered a rowdy sheeter at Bogodi in Melkar of Bantwal on Friday evening. In the operation, Bantwal Rural Inspector Prasanna has suffered injuries.

A team led by Khalil had murdered rowdy sheeter, Umar Farooq, at Melkar. Acting on a tip-off that the accused are fleeing to Bengaluru in a car, the police waylaid the car at Gundya. Khalil assaulted the police with weapons and Inspector Prasanna suffered injuries. Bantwal Town Police SI Avinash fired at Khalil on his leg, and arrested him. Two others have fled the spot. The injured are undergoing treatment at Bantwal Government Hospital.

Mangaluru
Police
Karnataka

