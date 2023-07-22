Murder of father by son: Autopsy conducted on body

Murder of father by son: Autopsy conducted on exhumed body in Raichur

Vittal Shastri
Vittal Shastri, DHNS, Raichur,
  • Jul 22 2023, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 00:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police officials have, on Thursday, conducted a post-mortem of Shivanappa (65) who was murdered by his son Eranna (35) and buried his body beside the highway near here. They removed the body from the buried venue and carried out an autopsy with the help of four doctors.

Shivanappa had received compensation from the government for parting with his land for the construction of the national highway. Eranna was demanding that money from him. On many occasions, Shivanappa refused to give the money. Irked over his father's reaction, Eranna reportedly killed his father and buried him near the highway. Later, he filed a missing complaint with the police. Later, when Shivanappa's brothers raised doubts and pressurized him to reveal the truth, he confessed and surrendered before the police.

The wife of Shivanappa, two children and several relatives from Bagalwad village of Manvi taluk had also also visited the burial place. The police had beefed up the security at the venue as a large number of people had gathered to witness the post-mortem.

It is said that the deceased person used to beat his wife by consuming alcohol. On July 7, Eranna, who has been living at the neighboring house, had beaten his father on his head and legs by using PVS pipe. Shivanappa reportedly died on the spot. The police officials have also lodged a complaint against his wife for hiding the case.

Superintendent of police Nikhil said that the charge-sheet will be filed soon to the court after obtaining more information from the accused son. The case has been registered at Rural Police Station.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Raichur

