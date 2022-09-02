Murugha Mutt seer arrested for alleged sexual abuse sent to 14-day judicial custody

Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana, who was arrested Thursday night in connection with a case of sexually abusing minor girls, has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

A police team took the seer into custody in the Mutt around 10 pm amid tight security. The pontiff was questioned at an undisclosed location by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, who is also the investigation officer in the case. The investigation team detained Rashmi, a hostel warden and second accused in the case earlier in the day.

"We have arrested Murugha Sharana and he is being questioned. He will be taken to the new building of the district hospital for medical examination," Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said.

Earlier in the day, a local court had deferred a petition filed by the Sharana seeking anticipatory bail. The police had also issued a lookout notice as a precautionary measure to prevent him from fleeing the country. The pontiff had set out by his car to an undisclosed location on August 29 and the police had intercepted his vehicle.

Two aggrieved girls staying in a hostel run by the Mutt had approached 'Odanadi' in Mysuru, seeking justice. They were presented before the Child Welfare Committee on Mysuru on August 26 and on the same night, a case was registered against five including the Murugha Sharana under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The case was subsequently transferred to the rural police, Chitradurga on the next day. Several organisations were staging protests across the state condemning the delay in arresting the pontiff.