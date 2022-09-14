Murugha Mutt seer's custody extended till Sep 27

Murugha Mutt seer's judicial custody extended till September 27

Sharana and four others are accused in the case where two minor girls aged 15 and 16 were allegedly sexually abused

PTI
PTI, Chitradurga,
  • Sep 14 2022, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 18:43 ist
Shivamurthy Sharana. Credit: DH file photo

A court in Karnataka's Chitradurga has extended the judicial custody of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, chief pontiff of the Murugha Mutt, till September 27.

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court Judge B K Komala heard the case as the pontiff's judicial custody was to end on Wednesday.

The seer was in judicial custody for a night on September 1. He was taken into police custody for three days on September 2 and later to judicial custody till September 14 by the same court. He has been lodged in the Chitradurga district prison.

Sharana is facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He and four others are accused in the case where two minor girls aged 15 and 16 were allegedly sexually abused. They were students in the school run by Murugha Math and stayed in the math's hostel.

The complaint was filed by NGO Odanadi Seva Samsthe in Mysuru and the case then shifted to Chitradurga.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
sexual abuse
Chitradurga

What's Brewing

Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know

Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

 