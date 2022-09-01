Murugha Mutt sexual abuse case: Hostel warden taken into custody for questioning

The investigation officers, on Thursday, took Murugha Mutt hostel warden Rashmi, second accused in sexual abuse case registered against five persons including Murugha Mutt Pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, for interrogation.

She appeared before the court and her statements were recorded under CRPC section 164 in the presence of the judge. Later, police took her to custody.

Speaking to DH, Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said, Rashmi is being interrogated in connection with the case. There is no decision yet on arresting her.