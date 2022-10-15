Murugha seer transfers SJM Vidyapeetha's power of attorney to retired judge

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who is imprisoned over sexual abuse charges, has transferred the power of attorney to the retired judge S B Vastramath with respect to SJM Vidyapeetha run by Murugha Mutt.

With this, SB Vastramath, who is also Secretary of SJM Vidyapeetha, is now entitled to take administrative decisions of educational institutes run by the Mutt. The legal procedures required for the transfer of power of attorney have been completed in the district prison. Henceforth, the retired judge will sign cheques concerning the educational institutes of the mutt.

Speaking to DH, SJM Vidyapeetha Secretary S B Vastramath said, as per the norms, power of attorney deed must be given to the secretary. Following the order from high court, the procedure has been completed. The seer is head of SJM Vidyapeetha and the fact that he is in jail now had caused legal issues related to salary of employees of educational institutes run by the mutt and administration. So, the seer has voluntarily transferred power and the administration will move on smoothly."

The Karnataka High Court had allowed the accused seer to sign the cheques on October 3, 6 and 10. It had also made it clear that the order would be applicable only for October and had directed the counsel to make arrangements for the transfer of the power of attorney to someone else and submit a petition to the local court in this regard.

Following this, this power of attorney has been transferred to the secretary.