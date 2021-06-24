Murughamutt pontiff gets Rs 55 lakh

  Jun 24 2021
Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar. Credit: DH file photo

Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar handed over a cheque for Rs 55 lakh to pontiff Mallikarjuna Swami of Murughamutt.

The fund has been sanctioned by the state government for the development of the Mutt. On the occasion, the members of MLA Amrut Desai Geleyara Balaga felicitated the Anganwadi and Asha workers, who had served as Covid warriors, by presenting them Rs 2,000 each.

Five hundred persons were vaccinated for Covid-19 on the occasion. MLA Amrut Desai, Iresh Anchatageri, T S Patil, Rajeshwari Alagawadi, and others were present.

