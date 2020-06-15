Museum need to accelerate activities using social media

With Covid-19 pandemic spreading all over, museums have to accelerate their activities to educate the public through social media, as the present condition is not encouraging for museums to function normally.

According to V Ashok Vardhan, Museologist, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), museum exhibitions are considered as the effective tools to bring a change, when it comes to social issues or cause. “The thematic exhibition of past or contemporary society constantly draws a huge footfall into galleries, with some psychological intentions and objectives,” he said.

Ashok, also In-charge Assistant Director of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, said, “If we look back into this background, museum exhibitions have played a key role to fight against the spread of deceases. Historical records disclose that museums, curators and other supporting staff took the social responsibility to combat the deadly diseases in the past.”

In the recent past, in India and across the world, exhibitions are being conducted in collaboration with national and international organisations on diseases like AIDS, Corona, Swine Flu and other health epidemics to create awareness with several preventive practices, he said.

As false information is posted on social media, museums have to come up with a blueprint, by providing reliable and safe preventive measures.

The preventive measures may be posted as top priorities in an informative manner in local languages, to reach all age groups. The concept of virtual museum should come up with activities like museum education programmes and digital galleries, along with museum lectures.

Even if the situation improves and normalcy returns, a virus-free environment may not be possible until a vaccine is available. After Covid-19, if museums reopen, they have to prepare for future health hazards, epidemics and pandemics. The social responsibility of the museum is to maintain sanitised and safe environments.

Mobile exhibitions on Recreational Vehicles or Mobile Museums can be developed on health and hygiene, epidemic and pandemics to create awareness. Irrespective of specialisation of museums, the government should make a policy to showcase health exhibitions and related activities, he said.

The International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art (CIMAM) has framed important guidelines, based on the policies implemented by the National Gallery Singapore, M+ Museum in Hong Kong, and the Mori Art Museum, Ashok said.

The guidelines speak about screening of all visitors, visitor registration, visitor’s travel history, limiting large groups, maintaining social distancing between individuals, suspending of activities that target elderly persons and vulnerable groups, guide tours and ensuring masks for all visitors. However, in the present, situation, the guidelines framed by CIMAM may not be feasible to the rest of the museums, says Ashok.