Musician Manohar to inaugurate 7-day Dasara film festival

Noted music composer V Manohar will inaugurate the seven-day Dasara film festival on October 8 at HPC cinema hall in Shivamogga at 9:30 am.

Shivamogga City Corporation, District Administration, Information & Public Relations Department, Belli Mandala and Cinemoge are jointly organising the event as part of Dasara festivities.

Popular singer and music composer Vasuki Vaibhav, actress Veena Sundar, actors Sundar and Shivamogga Ramanna will be present at the event.

Mayor Sunita Annappa, Deputy Mayor Shankar Ganni, City Corporation Commissioner Chidananda Vatare, Film Festival Committee Chairman Lakshmi Shankar Naik, members U H Vishwanath, R C Naik, Latha Ganesh, Shabana Khanam, Shivamogga Belli Mandala Working President D S Arun, Convener Vaidya, senior Assistant Director of Information & Public Relations Department Shafi Saaduddin, leader of ruling party in the corporation S N Channabasappa and leader of opposition in the corporation Yamnuna Range Gowda and others will be present in the event.

Films will be screened in various cinema halls free of cost in the morning during the festival. People have been asked to come in large numbers to watch the films.

