Musician Manohar to inaugurate Dasara film festival

Musician Manohar to inaugurate 7-day Dasara film festival

Films will be screened in various cinema halls free of cost in the morning during the festival

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Oct 07 2021, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 19:17 ist
Music Director V Manohar. Credit: DH File Photo

Noted music composer V Manohar will inaugurate the seven-day Dasara film festival on October 8 at HPC cinema hall in Shivamogga at 9:30 am.

Shivamogga City Corporation, District Administration, Information & Public Relations Department, Belli Mandala and Cinemoge are jointly organising the event as part of Dasara festivities.

Popular singer and music composer Vasuki Vaibhav, actress Veena Sundar, actors Sundar and Shivamogga Ramanna will be present at the event.

Mayor Sunita Annappa, Deputy Mayor Shankar Ganni, City Corporation Commissioner Chidananda Vatare, Film Festival Committee Chairman Lakshmi Shankar Naik, members U H Vishwanath, R C Naik, Latha Ganesh, Shabana Khanam, Shivamogga Belli Mandala Working President D S Arun, Convener Vaidya, senior Assistant Director of Information & Public Relations Department Shafi Saaduddin, leader of ruling party in the corporation S N Channabasappa and leader of opposition in the corporation Yamnuna Range Gowda and others will be present in the event.

Films will be screened in various cinema halls free of cost in the morning during the festival. People have been asked to come in large numbers to watch the films.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

shivamogga
Karnataka
India
India News
V Manohar
Dasara festival

Related videos

What's Brewing

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

 