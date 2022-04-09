Muslim merchants' stalls in Dharwad vandalised

A few members of a Hindu outfit allegedly vandalised four stalls owned by Muslim merchants at Nuggikeri Anjaneya temple premises on the outskirts of the city here on Saturday.
The police beefed up security near the temple as tension prevailed following the incident. It is said that around 10 persons who indulged in the act are members of Sriram Sene.
According to sources, the Sene had set a deadline for the body currently managing the temple to evict Muslim merchants from the temple premises about 15 days ago. The outfit had even threatened to stage a protest against the body for its failure to do so. However, the temple body did not fulfil Sene’s demand which led to the vandalisation of the stalls.
Police 'delaying' FIR over boycott of Muslim fruit vendors, says activist
Nabisab, a merchant, told DH,” A few people ransacked my stall and threw fruits and flowers on the road. I had bought six quintals of watermelon fruits which were also destroyed. I have been running the stall for the last 15 years. Nobody ever directed me to vacate from here.”
Narasimha Swamy Desai, a member of the temple management body, said that permission had been granted for poor families for business. About 99% of them were Hindus. A discussion would be held to take a suitable decision in this regard.
